The recruiting class for TCU football in 2023 is already complete. Coach Sonny Dykes, who is beginning his second season as the Horned Frogs’ head coach, will handle his first entire recruiting class. In fact, Dykes brought in a very impressive recruiting class. He has positioned TCU for success after making it to the national title game last season. Here we will meet the TCU Horned Frogs’ 2023 football recruiting class that will be under coach Sonny Dykes after National Signing Day.

Before we meet all the big recruits, though, TCU did fall short of landing quarterback Jaden Rashada. They also did not sign any 5-star recruits. In addition, there are indications that four-star safety Warren Roberson could change his mind about committing to Texas. The winter storm prompted schools to close, so Roberson postponed his announcement. He still hasn’t made a decision as of Friday. Still, the Horned Frogs did a fantastic job, overall, of building off a strong season.

Right now, TCU has the 20th-best recruiting class overall after National Signing Day. That’s according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. That’s thanks to eight prospective students at TCU being four-star recruits. Keep in mind that Dykes and the recruiting class wanted to have a historic class. Right now, it sure looks like the Horned Frogs succeeded in doing so.

Moving forward, remember that the Frogs have developed a reputation for success without top-tier players throughout the years. The current recruitment class is evidence that the Horned Frogs are developing as a program and will continue to be a dominant force in the Big 12 Conference. It surely feels like the Horned Frogs are well into a new era Dykes at the helm.

Now let us meet the top players from TCU football’s 2023 recruiting class after National Signing Day.

TCU football 2023 recruiting class

1. WR Cordale Russell

Wide receiver Cordale Russell has a great chance to contribute significantly to the offense straight away. Of course, for playing time, he’ll have to outperform a quality group of wide receivers. This includes Jordan Hudson, Savion Williams, John Paul Richardson, JoJo Earle, and Jack Bech. Russell, however, has the talent to land a starting position. He was among the top-ranked receivers during National Signing Day. In fact, he had 34 catches for 725 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022.

Remember that Russell had a strong season and stood out at the All-American Bowl. He was also TCU’s highest-ranked signee according to 247Sports. With the departure of Quentin Johnston, Russell could play a key receiver role with his big frame, jumping ability, deceptive speed, and excellent route-running skills. He should participate in spring camp and have the chance to climb the depth chart.

Ohio State 4⭐️ QB signee Lincoln Kienholz throws his second touchdown of the day to TCU 4⭐️ WR signee Cordale Russell!https://t.co/6afcZdBPDPpic.twitter.com/8ADtW604eM — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) January 7, 2023

2. DL Markis Deal

Defensive lineman Markis Deal is TCU’s top defensive recruit in the 2023 class. He has the ability and physique to play right away as Damonic Williams did in 2022. He’s TCU’s 10th all-time highest-rated recruit. Deal stands 6’4 and has a 290-pound frame. That imposing physique makes him a potential threat to gobble up opposing quarterbacks in 2023. Building up the talent in the trenches is essential for TCU’s success, and Deal’s addition will be a major boost.

3. CB Channing Canada

JUCO cornerback Channing Canada has the potential to greatly impact TCU football’s defense despite not being highly ranked. Many see him as the top-ranked cornerback and the No. 3 overall player in JUCO, with a high ceiling and a proven record. Canada’s size and athleticism make him a candidate for a starting position, especially with TCU’s recent losses at the position.

4. LB Max Carroll

Maxwell Carroll is a high school standout. He is a three-star athlete regarded as a top-500 talent. Right now, however, he is still developing as a football player after becoming a two-way standout in Memphis. Carroll has been compared to linebacker Zaven Collins, who played under Joe Gillespie at Tulsa and earned multiple honors including defensive player of the year in 2020. That was before he was chosen by the Arizona Cardinals in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Looking ahead, Carroll might play tight end or receiver at TCU, However, we feel it’s more probable that Dykes will have Carroll play linebacker instead.

5. DL Avion Carter

Avion Carter is a 6’4, 240-pound DL who led his high school with 55 stops, seven tackles for loss, and eight sacks last season. He is now ranked No. 91 on the ESPN 300 recruiting website. The defensive lineman also has a charismatic personality with a love for TCU that shines through in every conversation. Over the next few years, TCU fans are sure to gravitate toward him.

6. RB Cameron Cook

In just 10 games this past season, running back Cameron Cook rushed for 1,589 yards on 170 carries. He also averaged an impressive 9.35 yards per carry. In addition, Cook scored 20 rushing touchdowns and caught eight passes for 141 yards and two scores. The 5’10, 180-pound running back was rated four stars and ranked 19th in the nation among running backs.

7. DL Zachary Chapman

TCU football also added a great defensive lineman in Zachary Chapman. He is a talented Texan standing at 6’5 and 250 pounds. With the departure of several defensive linemen, Chapman should see playing time early on. He was rated four stars and ranked 44th among defensive line prospects in the nation.

8. CB Mason White

Mason White is another JUCO recruit and a tall cornerback. In fact, he stands nearly 6’1. He has good cover skills and will have a chance to compete in the two-deep right away with the loss of several cornerbacks from 2022. White is already on the TCu campus and will have the chance to move up the depth chart in spring camp.