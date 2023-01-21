Max Duggan, who declared for the NFL Draft, shared a heartfelt message accompanied with a video on Twitter as a farewell to TCU football.

Thank You, TCU. Forever, Go Frogs pic.twitter.com/ugJ1XCozy9 — Max Duggan (@MaxDuggan_10) January 21, 2023

TCU football is set to lose a number of key players in the NFL Draft. But the program is fresh off of a magical season that saw them defy the odds and reach the College Football Playoff and National Championship.

Max Duggan previously released an official statement following his NFL Draft decision, per Duggan’s Twitter account.

“Being a student-athlete at TCU has been the greatest experience of my life. It has helped me develop as a football player, earn a degree, and become a better man,” Duggan wrote in his statement.

“My experience at TCU and, in turn, Amon G. Carter Stadium has been filled with great memories, passion, and pride. I have learned many lessons through the highs and the lows. I’ve built lifelong relationships that will last forever.”

After thanking his family, teammates, coaches, and the fans, he officially announced his decision.

“In light of my appreciation, I will be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.”

Max Duggan emerged as a star quarterback for TCU football this past season. He led the Horned Frogs to a truly unforgettable campaign and his accomplishments will always be remembered by the program.

He is now focused on preparing for the draft. It will be interesting to see how his NFL career turns out. Meanwhile, TCU football will attempt to rebuild for the 2023 season.