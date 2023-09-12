Whenever Team USA fails to win the gold, let alone fail to make the podium of any international basketball competition, chaos ensues. There's been so much chaos, in fact, that, following their fourth-place finish at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, LeBron James is reportedly planning to come out of his 12-year long hiatus from Team USA and suit up for the team at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Nevertheless, no one ever thinks that the roster Team USA sent out in Manila was devoid of any talent. In fact, there were a few All-Star caliber players on the roster, and they had the reigning Defensive of the Player anchoring the frontcourt. But Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma thinks it's high time for the powers that be to take into account just how well the pieces fit together.

Posting on his official Twitter (X) account, Kuzma called out Team USA officials and implored them to enlist the services of players who can flourish even in a diminished role given that they're going to play in a star-studded roster that, if the early reports are any indication, will be including the likes of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry.

“USA basketball better get some nba stars that know how to play a role. Anybody can be nice with the ball in their hands but can you be cool with defending and going to the corner for a few possessions?” Kuzma wrote.

It's difficult to disagree with the Wizards forward on this one. It doesn't make sense for Team USA to mindlessly stack on talent and disregard the law of diminishing returns when it comes to overlapping skillsets. The team must have pieces who are comfortable without the basketball all the while giving it their all on the defensive end of the court — not an easy thing to pull off by any means.

At least with the trio of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry, it's easy to envision a seamless basketball fit among them. Now comes the crucial part of adding pieces that will help elevate those three instead of cutting from their touches.