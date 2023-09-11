After much fanfare, Team USA ended their 2023 FIBA World Cup stint in Manila with nothing to show for but heartbreak, disappointment, and consternation. Despite entering the tournament as the favorite to win it all, they failed to make the podium, losing two straight games against Germany and Canada, faltering at the worst possible moment. This is yet another frustrating result for the program, especially when they're coming off a seventh-place finish in 2019. But fear not, Americans, for a LeBron James-cavalry may be coming to the team's rescue.

On Monday morning, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that James is planning to team up with the greatest superstars of his time in Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry to come to Team USA's aid for the 2024 Paris Olympics. This, naturally, sparked a lot of fanfare on Twitter (X), as fans are anticipating what should be a glorious team-up to avenge Team USA's underperformance in recent memory.

LeBron James has seen Team USA underperform in the past, and he's been part of teams that have fallen way short of the lofty expectations these star-studded rosters tend to attract. In 2004, they memorably fell to Argentina in the semifinals and had to settle for bronze, and at the 2006 FIBA World Championship, history repeated itself as they imploded against Greece in the final four, settling for third place instead.

Even though he'll be 39 by the time the Olympics roll along, James appears ready to redeem Team USA once more and end his international career on a high note.

Others had fun with the news of James' rumored Team USA return. Fans simply could not wait for when The King has to face Dillon Brooks, his 2023 playoff nemesis, in the international stage, especially with Brooks fresh off a career-performance during Canada's bronze-medal game victory.

It's unclear at the moment which other future Hall of Famers LeBron James has in mind in his Team USA recruitment. Perhaps Carmelo Anthony comes out of retirement and goes for his fifth Olympic medal — and fourth gold.

“If we’re bringing back the old school Team USA I move that we give Carmelo Anthony the 12th roster spot and let him earn his fifth Olympic medal,” Sam Quinn of CBS wrote.

Team USA may be reeling at the moment, but take heart, for redemption is near.