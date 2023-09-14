The Tennessee Volunteers football team enters Week 3 against one of their longest rival opponents, the Florida Gators. This matchup used to be one of the all-time great rivalries in the SEC. However, until recently, the Volunteers football team didn't fare so well, losing 16 out of the last 20 games. Last year, the Volunteers made strides in returning to the top of the SEC, overcoming one of their woes by beating the Gators at home in Neyland Stadium for the first time since 2016. Can the Volunteers continue that trend by beating the Gators at the Swamp for the first time since 2003 on Saturday? Let's get into Tennessee football Week 3 predictions.

*Watch college football LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

4. The Volunteers struggle in the Swamp

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Gators homefield, The Swamp, otherwise known as Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, is one of the toughest venues to play in all of the SEC. The Gators' opponent, the Tennessee Volunteers, know that all too well. As mentioned, the Volunteers football squad hasn't won a game at the Swamp since 2003. Tennessee football has had about every other heartbreaking experience there since then, including close games to absolute blowouts.

So far, the Volunteers haven't quite returned back to their 2022 form, where they were dominating teams offensively. However, they also haven't played notable competition either, facing only one Power Five opponent in the Virginia Cavaliers, who they beat 49-13. The Gators haven't exactly looked great themselves, either. They were basically drubbed in their opening game at Utah. Nonetheless, this will be a hot, muggy night in Gainesville, with a lively crowd hoping to help their Gators get a victory over the hated Volunteers. The energy and atmosphere might keep the game close.

3. Joe Milton finally hits the deep ball for Tennessee

The one problem with Joe Milton is that you never know where the ball is going when he throws it. His cannon-like arm has the ability to not only miss defenders but his wide receivers. Accuracy is looking to be an issue once again for the Michigan transfer. Josh Heupel and staff, for the Volunteers' sake, hope to have some of that solved for the Florida game—even though that's not the easiest task.

The Volunteers have only hit one pass over 20 yards this season. Is that a concern? Yes, but a minor one considering the competition in Virginia and Austin Peay. Heupel has proven he has enough up his sleeve as a play-caller to where perhaps the playbook hasn't been totally opened up yet. And why not save that for the Florida game? This is not to say that Milton won't struggle or won't miss some deep balls, but he'll connect on some, possibly scoring on one or more.

2. The Volunteers will get the best version of Graham Mertz to date

Until the Utah game, Graham Mertz had only one game in his career over 250 yards. Against Utah, he threw for 333 yards. He also threw for a touchdown and an interception a piece. A lot of talk out of the Gators camp has said that Mertz during his time at Wisconsin just wasn't in the right system and that he was actually a better passer than what most expected. So far, he's throwing over a 70 percent completion percentage this season. While the Volunteers may be improved some this season, they still have a lot left to prove coming off one of the worst pass defenses from last season. Add in the rivalry and being at home aspect, Mertz could have a breakout night. Mertz could get well over 250 yards and a couple of touchdowns, especially if Tennessee locks down the run with their stout defensive front.

1. The Volunteers win a game at the Swamp for the first time since 2003

It was all the way back on the third Saturday of September in 2003, the last time the Volunteers beat the Gators on their home turf. The Gators have basically owned them no matter where they've played; however, for the Volunteers to take the next step in the right direction and become one of the SEC elite again, they must beat the Gators at the Swamp. Whether Florida is that good or not, that's irrelevant at this point for Tennessee football. The Gators and their home field have been a thorn in their side for too long. With what seems like a Tennessee football program on the upswing and the Gators in the middle of a rebuild under Billy Napier, there's not a more perfect time for this Tennessee football team to turn the tide.