Tennessee football quarter Joe Milton showed off his rocket arm with a deep pass intended for receiver Ramel Keyton in the first quarter of the team's season opener against Virginia. Unfortunately for the Volunteers, Keyton dropped the ball.

Milton threw a pass from Tennesee's 15-yard line that traveled close to Virginia's 25-yard line, or over 60 yards. He made the play look effortless but Tennessee did not complete it.

Here is how fans reacted on X.

That boy got a fuckin rocket wtf — 𝙱𝚘𝚠𝚒𝚎! 💭 (@WhooTheyWant) September 2, 2023

Yeah I believe he can throw 90 yards, he did that easy😂 — Keshaun Emerson-Dixon (@KeshaunEmerson) September 2, 2023

He has a fantastic arm. Can’t say “easily” when Penix is still playing college football tho. — Ben (@bwwasea) September 2, 2023

Tennessee football is leading Virginia 7-0 at the start of the second quarter. Milton has completed 7-of-10 passes for 41 yards and a touchdown.

Milton was a 2018 graduate and is playing his final year of college football in 2023. He can climb up NFL Draft board if he performs this season.

Milton's arm strength has been amazing to watch in the leadup to this season. A video surfaced of him in May throwing for 80 yards. Milton has said he can throw even further than that.

Milton has been named to the watch list for the following awards: Johnny Unitas Golden Arm; Walter Camp Player of the Year; Davey O'Brien; and Maxwell. He was named the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl MVP against Clemson, when he completed 19-of-28 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns. In nine games in 2022, Milton completed 53-of-82 passes (64.6 percent) for 971 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Milton has a huge frame. He is listed at 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds, which makes him an intriguing NFL Draft prospect for 2024 if he has a standout season.

Tennessee football is rated No. 25 in the AP Top 25 poll.