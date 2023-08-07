There is no pound-for-pound debate between Terence Crawford and Naoya Inoue according to boxing legend Roy Jones Jr.

Late last month, Crawford became the undisputed welterweight champion following a dominant ninth-round TKO victory over Errol Spence Jr.

In the process, he not only essentially became the best welterweight of today's generation, but also cemented his spot as the pound-for-pound best boxer in the world.

Earlier that week, however, Inoue became a four-division champion when the undefeated Japanese superstar moved up to 122 pounds and knocked out Stephen Fulton in the eighth round to become the new WBC and WBO junior featherweight champion.

Although Inoue suffered from poor timing — given that Crawford's win literally came a few days after his own — many are still debating as to which fighter truly is the pound-for-pound best boxer in the world.

But for Jones, the answer is very clear.

“Naoya Inoue when he first moved up, he lost to Donaire – don’t forget that,” Jones told Fight Hub (via Boxing Social). “‘Bud’ ain’t lost to nobody, he moved up three times and lost to nobody. So don’t tell me Inoue’s better than ‘Bud.'

“Now ‘Bud’s had the opposition to show us, you can’t put Inoue or anybody else on top. He’s proved what we already thought.”

It's a bit of a controversial answer as while Inoue did suffer plenty of adversity — mainly a fractured orbital bone and broken nose — against Nonit0 Donaire in their first fight, he still did enough to win the decision.

Jones, however, clearly disagrees with the decision.

What cannot be argued, however, is that Crawford is yet to face any sort of serious adversity compared to Inoue, and that's all the more impressive given how he completely dominated Spence, who was number four in many pound-for-pound lists prior to the fight.

It's also because of Spence's position as a top pound-for-pound fighter that Crawford believes he is clearly the best boxer in the world today.

“Without a doubt,” Crawford said after his win over Spence. “Like I told everybody once before, the winner out of this fight was gonna be number one pound-for-pound, hands down. You got Errol Spence, was ranked number four in the pound-for-pound. And you got Terence Crawford – I was ranked number one.

“So, you got two fighters that’s in the top five pound-for-pound ratings. How can [the winner] not be number one pound-for-pound?”