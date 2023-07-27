The winner of the Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford fight will determine the pound-for-pound best boxer in the world.

That's according to Crawford who currently holds the top spot in many a pound-for-pound list. However, his spot could be under threat following Naoya Inoue's win over Stephen Fulton on Wednesday morning.

Inoue became a four-division champion after knocking out arguably the best junior featherweight in the world to win the WBC and WBO titles.

For many, the undefeated Japanese superstar is already the pound-for-pound best boxer in the world. But as far as Crawford is concerned, his fight will determine who gets the top spot and there's a very simple reason for that.

His opponent in Spence.