Terence Crawford is now the undisputed welterweight champion of the world after dominating his fight with Errol Spence Jr. and giving him rival his first taste of defeat.

Crawford destroyed Spence via TKO in the ninth round of their bout in Las Vegas, with referee Harvey Dock stopping the fight with less than 30 seconds left. Spence was on the receiving end of a barrage of punches from Crawford, and it's clear extending the fight further would only put him at risk.

TERENCE CRAWFORD STOPS ERROL SPENCE JR IN ROUND 9 🔥pic.twitter.com/p8JycDuAe5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 30, 2023

For what it's worth, the stoppage came after Errol Spence Jr. suffered three knockdowns in the previous rounds. The first one came as early as Round 2, with Terence Crawford landing a nice two-punch combination to send his opponent to the canvas.

Terence Crawford KNOCKS DOWN Errol Spence Jr. in round 2 😬 pic.twitter.com/axMdmn0EIh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 30, 2023

Crawford then took complete control of the fight in the seventh round when he sent Spence down not once but twice in a span of two minutes.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

TERENCE CRAWFORD DROPS ERROL SPENCE JR AGAIN 😱pic.twitter.com/MGxJZy3eNZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 30, 2023

SPENCE JR. GOES DOWN FOR THE 3RD TIME AT THE BELL 😨 pic.twitter.com/9rnMj0ZsRp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 30, 2023

It was clear at that point that the bout was Crawford's to lose. Fortunately, the 35-year-old fighter didn't slow down and sealed the deal two rounds later. It is Crawford's 11th straight win via KO or TKO, proving to the whole sports world that he's one of best knockout artist the sport has ever seen.

Spence put his IBF, WBA and WBC titles on the line, while Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) had his WBO title at stake. In the end, Crawford was just too much for his 33-year-old rival. Spence now has a 28-1 win-loss record, while Crawford improved to 40-0 with 31 of which coming via knockout.

It was definitely a fight for the ages, living up to the expectations of a highly-anticipated affair.