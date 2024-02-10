Which players should the Texans cut?

The Houston Texans stand at a crucial juncture as they brace themselves for a pivotal offseason. They wish to fortify their roster for the upcoming 2024 NFL season. Following a 10-7 performance in 2023 that enabled them to secure a playoff berth, the Texans find themselves in the midst of evaluating strategic player acquisitions and potential roster adjustments. As they navigate through their options, three players have emerged as potential candidates for release. Each of these presents unique implications for the team's future trajectory. Here, we delve into the Texans' 2023 season, examine the repercussions of their playoff absence, and scrutinize the prospective release candidates to do even better next season.

Texans' 2023 Season

The Houston Texans orchestrated one of the most unforeseen turnarounds in the NFL during the 2023 season. A team that had only secured three victories the preceding year culminated the season with ten wins. They clinched a division title and the franchise's inaugural playoff appearance since 2019. A resounding victory in the Wild Card Round solidified Houston's status as a credible threat in the AFC.

The team's resurgence underscored the adept coaching of DeMeco Ryans and the remarkable rookie performance of quarterback CJ Stroud. Positioned as a formidable contender within the AFC South, the Texans appear primed for sustained competitiveness and the potential for championship contention soon.

While Ryans and general manager Nick Caserio possess a sturdy foundation, augmenting and refining the roster necessitates diligent efforts. As the Texans' playoff journey concluded with a 34-10 defeat in the Divisional Round against the Baltimore Ravens, attention shifted towards the team's agenda for the offseason.

Offseason Considerations

Bolstered by a youthful and promising core, the Texans face challenges in maneuvering their veteran contracts. Right now, Robert Woods stands out as a potential cap-saving option that could also facilitate opportunities for emerging receiving talents. We'll have more on him later.

In addition, with Case Keenum in the mix, the decision regarding Davis Mills' future becomes pivotal. At 25 years old with 26 starts to his credit, Mills could attract interest as a backup quarterback with considerable upside. Dameon Pierce's role may also be in jeopardy following Devin Singletary's impressive campaign and Pierce's underwhelming sophomore season.

Here we will look at the three cut candidates on the Houston Texans' roster entering the 2024 NFL offseason.

Davis Mills, QB

Yes, Davis Mills isn't slated to be a conventional cap casualty given the Texans' limited options. However, the organization may contemplate parting ways with him to explore alternative opportunities. Despite potential interest in trading him, the Texans' decision to start Keenum over Mills during Weeks 14 and 15 suggests a diminished role for the latter. Such a move could yield a $1.4 million savings for the team.

Robert Woods, WR

As we said, Robert Woods emerges as a prominent figure in discussions about the Texans' financial landscape. Sure, the team has an advantageous position with only one player anticipated to exceed $20 million in salary (Laremy Tunsil). That said, Woods is 32 and has had modest production. He ranked fourth in the team in receiving yards (426) and tallied only one touchdown. These may prompt the Texans to consider reallocating resources. With emerging talents like Nico Collins and Tank Dell, cutting Woods could free up $4.9 million in cap space to secure a more impactful third receiver.

Geez! Robert woods is such a fake out for a CJ 😭 @CardPurchaser pic.twitter.com/SXSi3qolVO — Tanman Cards (@TanmanCards) February 9, 2024

Jimmie Ward, S

Jimmie Ward's tenure with the Texans reflects a strategic acquisition aimed at bolstering the team's defensive unit. Serving as a reliable veteran under DeMeco Ryans, Ward's versatility, particularly in slot coverage, has been advantageous. However, approaching 33 years old and hampered by injuries, Ward's future with the Texans appears uncertain. The team could save $3.8 million by opting to move on from Ward. They could then potentially allocate resources towards upgrading the safety position.

Looking Ahead

As the Houston Texans contemplate roster adjustments ahead of the 2024 NFL season, the decisions surrounding Davis Mills, Robert Woods, and Jimmie Ward epitomize the complexities inherent in managing an NFL franchise. Each player represents a unique blend of experience, potential, and financial considerations. Given that, the Texans must balance short-term needs with long-term aspirations. The impending offseason serves as a pivotal juncture for the organization to realign its priorities. They will leverage available resources to maximize competitiveness and chart a course toward sustained success.

We fully expect the Texans to undergo strategic player acquisitions, make prudent roster moves, and cultivate emerging talent. That way, the Texans can remain poised to navigate the evolving landscape of professional football and emerge as a formidable force within the AFC. As the offseason unfolds, the decisions made by the franchise will undoubtedly shape the trajectory of the team for years to come. It would lay the foundation for aspirations of championship contention and enduring excellence in the years ahead.