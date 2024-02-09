Much deserved win for the Texans QB.

Houston Texans phenom quarterback CJ Stroud has been named the 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Houston celebrated their quarteback's achievement with a post on X.

THE OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR 🏆 pic.twitter.com/KG0fu7ES3W — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) February 9, 2024

Stroud's ROY win isn't much of a surprise, considering the body of work he put together in just his first season in the pros.

In the 2023 NFL regular season, the former Ohio State Buckeyes star recorded 4,108 passing yards with 23 touchdowns and only five interceptions, while completing 63.9 percent of his throws. With Stroud at the helm of the Texans' offense on the field, Houston surprisingly managed to finish the season on top of the AFC South division with a 10-7 record — Houston's best since going 19-6 in 2019. Moreover, Stroud played an undeniably crucial role in the Texans making it back to the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

The Texans selected Stroud second overall in the 2023 NFL Draft after the Carolina Panthers decided to use their No. 1 pick on Alabama Crimson Tide product Bryce Young. While Young struggled mightily under center for the Panthers, Stroud took Houston to the postseason.

Not only did the Texans make the playoffs, but they were also led by Stroud to a win in the wild-card round over the Cleveland Browns.

Stroud's poise, confidence, and athletic gifts were on full display in his rookie season, leaving the Texans and their fans to dream of bigger achievements for the team in the future.

Stroud beat out finalists Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta of the Detroit Lions, Puka Nacua of the Los Angeles Rams, and Bijan Robinson of the Atlanta Falcons for the award.