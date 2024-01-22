The Texans lost in the Divisional Round thanks to these guys!

The Houston Texans concluded their 2023 NFL campaign on a disappointing note. They succumbed to a 34-10 defeat against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Divisional Round. Despite a commendable regular season that saw the Texans finish with a 10-7 record and clinch the AFC South title, the playoff loss prompts an analysis of the key individuals within the organization who bear the brunt of responsibility for the outcome.

Lopsided Outcome

Initially, the Texans displayed resilience in the first half of this game. They contained the formidable Ravens offense to a mere 10 points. However, their defensive unit crumbled in the second half, conceding 355 total yards and allowing Baltimore to seize control. The setback serves as a bitter conclusion to a season where the Texans transformed from mediocrity to a formidable force in the AFC playoff race. Despite the defeat, optimism prevails. The franchise marked its return to the postseason for the first time since 2019, presenting a promising outlook for the future.

The game underscored the reality for Houston fans that the team exceeded expectations given its current talent pool. It also emphasized the need for reinforcements moving forward. Addressing issues such as running the ball effectively and providing better support for Stroud against top-tier defenses will be crucial offseason considerations. They do have a substantial $72 million in salary cap space and a complete set of draft picks. As such, the Texans are poised for an active offseason. As they gear up for the 2024 season, they are likely to be favored in the AFC South, offering hope for continued success.

From all of us at the Texans, we cannot thank y'all enough for making this such a fun season with this team. There's so much more to come, but in the meantime, a genuine heartfelt thank you for riding with us, H-Town! ❤️🤘 pic.twitter.com/w5hXuoJJQF — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 21, 2024

Here we will look at the Houston Texans who are most to blame for their Wild Card loss vs. the Baltimore Ravens.

Running Woes

A glaring factor in the Texans' Wild Card loss was their deficiency in the running game. This was compounded by a notable 11 penalties compared to Baltimore's three. As the Texans' offense struggled, the defense found itself with minimal rest in the second half, contributing to the Ravens' significant success.

To wit, Devin Singletary faced challenges in this matchup. He managed just 22 yards on nine rushing attempts in the loss to the Ravens. Despite a tough matchup and adverse game script, Singletary showcased effectiveness as a pass catcher. He finished third on the team in targets and recorded five receptions for 48 yards. Aside from him, the Texans just got 16 more rushing yards from CJ Stroud and Dare Ogunbowale.

Struggling Offensive Line

Sure, the offensive line succeeded in protecting quarterback CJ Stroud. However, their inability to create openings for Singletary exposed a persistent issue for the Texans throughout the season. This problem was exacerbated by the Ravens' formidable defense. It rendered the Texans' offense one-dimensional and predictable.

Defensive Setback

Despite being the sixth-ranked defense in the NFL for the fewest rushing yards allowed during the regular season, the Texans' defense faltered against the Ravens. They allowed a staggering 229 rushing yards, more than double their regular-season average. The Texans also clearly struggled with both tackling and containing the elusiveness of Lamar Jackson. Jackson's agility added an extra 100 yards to the Ravens' ground attack. It highlighted a significant factor in Baltimore's offensive success against the typically stout Texans defense.

Stroud's Mixed Performance

In the loss to the Ravens, CJ Stroud's performance was far from disastrous but fell short of the moment's demands. Completing 19 of 33 passes for 175 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions, Stroud faced challenges in consistently advancing the ball. Despite a strong start in the first quarter with 82 passing yards, Stroud averaged just 5.3 yards per attempt. The lone touchdown for the Texans came from a punt return.

Yes, this marked a disappointing end to Stroud's rookie season. That said, his overall impressive regular-season performance solidifies his status as the franchise quarterback. With young, promising pass catchers, the trajectory of the Texans' offense remains positive despite the playoff setback.

Looking Ahead

In the aftermath of the Houston Texans' Divisional Round loss to the Baltimore Ravens, it's evident that various factors played a role in the disappointing end to their 2023 NFL season. The Texans faced a confluence of issues that ultimately led to their downfall. This included struggles in the running game, offensive line challenges, defensive setbacks, and CJ Stroud's mixed performance.

However, amidst the disappointment, there are silver linings. The Texans' journey to the postseason after a prolonged absence signals a positive shift in the team's trajectory. In addition, the Texans have a substantial offseason ahead, armed with cap space and draft picks. The promise of a franchise quarterback in CJ Stroud and a roster with young playmakers offers hope for continued success in the competitive landscape of the AFC South. This leaves fans eagerly anticipating a renewed and resilient Texans team in the seasons to come.