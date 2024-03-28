The Houston Texans shot out of a cannon last season. They went from a 3-13-1 record in 2022 to not only a 10-7 mark, but they also won the AFC South and a playoff game to boot. They have an outstanding 2023 draft class to thank for that, which included both the eventual offensive (CJ Stroud) and defensive (Will Anderson Jr.) Rookie of the Year winners as well as wide receiver Nathaniel ‘Tank' Dell and center Juice Scruggs. Houston got a lot from their rookies last season.
It will be harder to replicate that rookie production this time around. The Texans had two first-round picks at their disposal last year, but have none this time around. They parted with a first they got from the Cleveland Browns in the trade for Deshaun Watson to move up to select Anderson Jr. a year ago, and just recently sent the 23rd overall pick to the Minnesota Vikings. Houston won't make a selection (as things stand) until the 42nd overall pick of the draft. There will still be some standout prospects on the board for them though. Players like Chris Braswell, TJ Tampa, and Trey Benson come to mind as options for the Texans there.
Chris Braswell, Edge Rusher, Alabama
Dallas Turner is going to get the buzz among Alabama pass rushers in this year's class, but Chris Braswell is not someone to sleep on either. In terms of putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks, Braswell was not that far off from his Tuscaloosa teammate during the 2023 season.
That did not lead to a more prolific number of sacks produced by Braswell compared to Turner, however. Turner wound up with 10 sacks last year, 14 over the last two seasons, and 22.5 through three collegiate campaigns. Braswell did not have any sacks as a freshman and registered 11 of them over his final two seasons, and that's despite Turner garnering much more attention.
But Braswell is still a very good player who the Texans' coaching staff should have some familiarity with after scouting and selecting Anderson Jr. last year. Houston was able to replace Jonathan Greenard with Danielle Hunter, but Hunter (29) is roughly three years older than Greenard (26). It never hurts to have as much pass-rush depth as possible. Braswell would help the Texans.
TJ Tampa, Cornerback, Iowa State
Maybe the biggest need for the Texans resides in their secondary. Last season, they ranked 20th in the NFL in EPA allowed per dropback. The only playoff who finished worse in that metric were the Philadelphia Eagles and the Detroit Lions. Houston already has a foundational piece in their secondary in Derek Stingley Jr., but they could use another corner to play opposite him.
Steven Nelson was a fine number two last season for Houston, but he is still a free agent. Houston did sign former first-round picks Jeff Okudah and CJ Henderson, but both of those players are already on their third teams in the NFL. Drafting another corner could help them find their permanent starter next to Stingley Jr. That guy could be Iowa State's TJ Tampa.
Tampa was named to the first-team All Big-12 this year and was graded out quite well by PFF. He's big for a corner at 6-foot-2 200 pounds and can match up with just about any type of receiver. This cornerback class is deep, so it should be pretty realistic for Tampa to be there when Houston is on the board. He'd be a great fit.
Trey Benson, Running Back, Florida State
Houston did trade for and extend Joe Mixon this offseason, but Mixon has not been much of a difference-maker over the last few seasons. He's run for over 4.1 yards per carry only once in his career and hasn't hit that mark once since 2018. Houston could use some pop at that position and Florida State's Trey Benson could supply that. Benson's measurables are eerily similar to the Jets' Breece Hall.
Seeing double👀 pic.twitter.com/PEstpiiUOQ
— NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) March 26, 2024
Houston's offense runs a similar Kyle Shanahan-esque scheme offensively to what the Jets run with Hall. Hall has been one of the best running backs in the NFL since arriving in New York. His 4.8 career yards per carry average is one of the best in the league and should be higher with him shaking off a torn ACL last season.
Benson is not the player Hall is, but Houston doesn't need him to be with the talent around him. He could bring all of that together and add another dimension to their offense. He'd be a nice pick in the second round.