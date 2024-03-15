All eyes in the NFL are on free agency right now, and for good reason given the frenzy of deals that we have seen take place over the past few days. But with the biggest names off the board, some teams are going to begin pivoting to the upcoming NFL Draft, which helps explain the recent trade that has taken place between the Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texans.
Both the Vikings and Texans have been busy early on in free agency, as they actually swapped pass rushers inadvertently, with Jonathan Greenard signing in Minnesota and Danielle Hunter going to Houston. Now, they will be swapping some draft picks, as the Vikings pulled off a deal with the Texans that yielded them another first-round pick in the upcoming draft at number 23 overall.
A Draft Trade!!
The #Vikings and #Texans have agreed to terms on a major deal in advance of the draft, per me and @TomPelissero, landing Minnesota another 1.
— Minnesota gets No. 23 and No. 232.
— Houston gets No. 42, 188 and a 2025 2nd rounder.
MIN moves up, HOU collects. pic.twitter.com/ehRFqOKbFz
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2024
While the Texans recouped some good value here, picking up a second-round this year and next year, as well as a 2024 sixth-rounder, all eyes are going to be on the Vikings adding another first-round pick. Minnesota has been rumored to be interested in trying to move up in the first round to select their quarterback of the future, and this would seemingly indicate that those rumors are true.
With the 23rd overall pick in their possession in addition to their own first-rounder, which is the 11th overall pick, the Vikings have the start of a trade package that could be used to move up in the draft to go get the quarterback that they like. Whether or not it actually ends up happening remains to be seen, but everyone is going to have to pay close attention to Minnesota as a candidate to move up the board after this big trade.