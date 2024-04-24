The running back position has evolved time and time again throughout the years, and even if it is not as important as it once was, there are surely a slew of playmaking names within the 2024 NFL Draft that will make a huge impact on Sundays. Don't look now, but it is about that time to take a look at our NFL Draft series where our first running back selected prediction and pick will be revealed.
In the last 23 years, more than 51 running backs have been selected in the first round. However, with each passing season, the mindset of teams around the league is that halfbacks are vulnerable to injury thus making them extremely replaceable. To back that fact, look no further than a running back's average salary in the National Football League sitting at roughly an average of $16 million dollars per season. Despite being replaceable by league standards, by no means is there not some names to keep tabs on as the draft continues to progress throughout the weekend.
Here are the NFL Draft odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
2024 NFL Draft Odds: First Running Back Selected Odds
Jonathan Brooks: -120
Trey Benson +300
Blake Corum: +500
Marshawn Lloyd: +900
Why Jonathan Brooks Could Be the First Running Back Selected
Ideally, Brooks may be the top running back in this year's draft thanks to his stellar combination of size, speed, strength, and agility. To go along with his raw skill set, he also showed vast improvement during his redshirt sophomore season at Texas with impeccable ball-carrier vision in terms of both gap and zone run schemes. Not to mention, but he has impressive wiggle and cut-back ability which should serve well at the next level.
Of course, the biggest red flag with Brooks is him coming off a devastating ACL injury that he suffered in a November showdown with TCU. Luckily, it was a clean ACL break and no other ligaments showed any further damage. Assuming that he makes a full recovery from his injury setback, there is no reason to believe that he cannot become a starting NFL running back. Be on the lookout for Brooks to go anywhere from the second to the third round of the draft.
Why Trey Benson Could Be the First Running Back Selected
Entering this list with the second-best odds to be the first running back taken off the board at +320, Benson simply has that JUICE. Recording a 4.39 at this year's NFL Scouting Combine, Benson is a jitterbug at the running back position but also has incredible strength. Bafflingly enough, he forced a missed tackle on 51% of his carries at Florida State on his way to racking up 905 rushing yards on 156 carries which is good enough for 5.8 yards per carry. He also displayed a nose for the end zone on his way to scoring a whopping 14 touchdowns. While he has a lot to work on in pass protection, he boasts soft hands
Why Blake Corum Could Be the First Running Back Selected
Without a doubt, Blake Corum is a proven winner and is by far the most decorated name on this list of halfbacks. During his time at Michigan, Corum amassed an unthinkable 27 rushing touchdowns during his final year as a Wolverine. Throughout his career, the Marshall, Virginia native scored 58 touchdowns throughout his collegiate career. Truly impressive stuff.
The biggest concern with Corum is his low broken tackle rate and minuscule 2.4 yards per carry after contact. Indeed, it is possible that the Michigan standout was a product of a Wolverines offensive line that was considered one of if not the best unit in all of college football, but he is still more than worthy for a team to take a flyer on him in the middle rounds of the draft.
Why Marshawn Lloyd Could Be the First Running Back Selected
Last but certainly not least, Marshawn Lloyd could end up being a tantalizing pick by the time several teams are ready to make their pick. Although having his limitations, Lloyd enters this draft as a tailback who provides plenty of upside. According to the numbers, there isn't one running back in this draft class who broke as many tackles as Lloyd did.
Equipped with a thick build that helps him shed tackles at a superb rate, Lloyd's downside has been his fumble issues due to his below-average-sized hands. In fact, he fumbled once in every 36 touches at the college level. To put it lightly, that is horrible. At the same time, he is an explosive runner who is balanced in power and swiftness. After three years at South Carolina, Lloyd transferred to USC for his final collegiate season where he rushed for 820 yards on 116 carries which is an impressive 7.1 YPC clip. At +900 odds to go first in the draft, the value is obviously there to take him to be the first running back taken in this draft.
Final First Running Back Selected Prediction & Pick
It appears that this year's running back class is not as talented as the 2023 NFL Draft headlined by Bijan Robinson, but there are certainly some intriguing names that a multitude of teams will be antsy to select. At the end of the day, Brooks has the best odds here, but it is silly to suggest that his recent injury concerns won't scare some teams off. With that being said, it wouldn't be a shock if Trey Benson is the first running back selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final First Running Back Selected Prediction & Pick: Trey Benson (+300)