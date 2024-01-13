CJ Stroud possibly loses a top weapon early in the Texans-Browns playoff game.

The Houston Texans are taking on the Cleveland Browns in the opening round of the playoffs. However, CJ Stroud may have just lost one of his most consistent weapons early on in the contest.

After the team's opening drive, veteran wide receiver Noah Brown fell to a shoulder injury. The Texans claim Brown is officially questionable to return.

“Texans Injury Update: #85 WR Noah Brown is questionable with a shoulder injury.”

That's not ideal for Houston at all, as the team's wide receiver group is already struggling with injuries. Additionally, Brown entered this game with a back injury. So, this is less than ideal for the Texans' veteran wide receiver.

Although Noah Brown isn't a star receiver for the Texans‘ he's been a consistent option for CJ Stroud. His number's been called numerous times throughout the season, as Houston's injury problems have plagued the wide receiver room. Brown finished the regular season with 33 receptions, 567 yards (career high), and two touchdowns.

Hopefully, the shoulder injury isn't serious and Noah Brown can bounce back sooner, rather than later. Especially considering his presence is needed for CJ Stroud's success for this playoff run. But considering Brown was dealing with a back injury before this game, it's hard to imagine he returns.

With the playoffs on the line though, anything can happen. Despite that, CJ Stroud is playing well without Brown in the lineup. Nico Collins has emerged as a star ever since Tank Dell fell to a season-ending injury. Either way, the Texans will want the team to be as healthy as possible. Especially if they find a way to take out the Browns during Wildcard Weekend.