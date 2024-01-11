Is offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik one-and-done with the Texans?

For the Houston Texans, it was an inevitable reality. A young team on the rise surprises the rest of the NFL and makes the playoffs, and their reward? Other teams on the prowl, ready to poach from Houston's impressive coaching staff. The main target of the league? Offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik.

After overseeing the development of rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud and a Houston passing offense that ranked seventh in yards per game, Slowik is a hot commodity around the league. And while Slowik didn't say anything to discourage teams from pursuing him, he also made it clear where his attention is this week.

“Locked in on Cleveland. Very grateful and thankful for the opportunity. Right now, I'm a Houston Texan,” Slowik told reporters on Wednesday, courtesy of KPRC2's Aaron Wilson.

Slowik added that “[e]veryone's energy devoted to how do we keep playing one more game.” The fourth-seeded Texans host the number-five Cleveland Browns on Sunday in the Wild Card round.

Slowik will have suitors

It has been reported that the Washington Commanders have requested permission to interview Slowik for their vacant head coaching position, and they surely will not be the only team to do so.

Slowik is going to be a popular name after the work he did in his first year as an offensive coordinator. He followed head coach DeMeco Ryans to Houston from the San Francisco 49ers' staff. From there, he helped Stroud produce one of the finest rookie seasons a quarterback has ever had.

Several skill players also flashed in Slowik's offense, including WR Tank Dell. The rookie wideout looked like a star before fracturing his fibula, ending his season prematurely. WR Nico Collins had his finest of three NFL seasons in 2023, recording over 1,000 receiving yards for the first time.

With younger, creative offensive minds always at the top of wish lists for NFL owners, Slowik should be able to land a head coaching job if he so desires. The question is if he thinks he's ready for that challenge.