The Houston Texans got updates for key offensive linemen Tytus Howard and Laremy Tunsil ahead of this week's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Offensive tackle Tytus Howard is recovering from a broken hand and had his practice window opened after being on injured reserve, and is expected to return this week against the Falcons, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Laremy Tunsil has also returned to practice this week, according to Shaun Bijani of 610 KILT-AM. That is huge because he is the best offensive lineman the Texans have.

Despite the Texans getting some bad news regarding Kendrick Green, the returns of Howard and Tunsil are huge for CJ Stroud, who has shown a lot of promise behind a banged up offensive line this season.

The Texans offensive line has been greatly impacted by injuries so far this season, and that makes CJ Stroud's performance even more impressive than it already is. He has played great overall, especially over the last two weeks in upset wins over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers. After the Jaguars win, many expected that a strong defense in the Steelers would make the rookie quarterback look bad. That did not happen.

Now, the Texans are looking to continue their winning ways and extend their winning streak to three against the Falcons this week.

The returns of Howard and Tunsil help a ton, as offensive tackle play is vital for the success of an offense. The Green injury is a blow. However, Stroud has shown he can thrive with a weak offensive line.

It will be intriguing to see if Stroud can continue his strong play on the road against a Falcons defense that is solid.