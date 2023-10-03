CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans have gotten off to a relatively surprising start to the 2023 season. Although most pundits predicted Houston to be among the NFL's worst teams this season, the rookie Stroud has led the team to an even 2-2 record thus far, including back-to-back blowout wins over the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week Two and Week Three.

However, things will only get tougher for Stroud and his teammates from here as the injury bug continues to plague the Houston locker room.

It was reported on Tuesday that left guard Kendrick Green, one of the Texans' most productive linemen thus far, had suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee during Sunday's game against the Steelers. Green is now expected to be out of the Houston lineup indefinitely, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Kendrick Green was traded to the Texans by the Steelers just a couple of weeks before the 2023 season opened up. He had spent the first two years of his career in Pittsburgh after playing his college football at Illinois.

This loss in the trenches will surely make life more difficult for CJ Stroud, who has been the unequivocal best rookie quarterback thus far to open up the 2023 NFL season. Stroud was particularly impressive against the Steelers' vaunted defense, completing 16/30 pass attempts for 306 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions.

Up next for the Texans is a road game against the Atlanta Falcons, during which they will try to push their record above .500. That game is slated to kick off at 1:00 PM ET on October 8.