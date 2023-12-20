New Texas A&M football commit Izaiah Williams is the no. 54 wide receiver in the 2024 class...

Texas A&M football got a major recruiting boost on Wednesday after successfully flipping Florida's four-star wide receiver commit Izaiah Williams.

Williams confirmed his decision in an interview with On3 Sports, noting that the Aggies really sold him on their “vision” for the team. He has been committed to the Gators since May, but at the end, he felt that he'll be in a better position with Texas A&M football.

A total of 29 other teams, such as Florida State, Texas, LSU, Miami, North Carolina and South Carolina, also expressed interest in Williams before.

“What really stood out to be with Texas A&M is the vision they have. I feel my skill set best aligns with their program to be successful. They have key components that will help develop me not only as a player but as a person as well,” Williams said.

Izaiah Williams is ranked 327th overall on 247Sports' composite ranking. He's the no. 54 wide receiver in the class of 2024, and the no. 43 player in Florida.

It will be interesting to see how new Aggies head coach Mike Elko utilize Williams, especially with all the skillset he has. On3 described him to be “consistent between the tackles runner that has excellent balance and body control. Has the footwork to dance in and out of traffic as well as the hip fluidity and reactive quickness in order to make defenders miss in space. Vision is tremendous and possesses the necessary burst and acceleration in order to explode through gaps and contact to reach the second level.”

Williams figures to be an immediate contributor for Texas A&M football after losing the graduating Ainias Smith, as well as transfer-portal bound Raymond Cottrell and Evan Stewart.