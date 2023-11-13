Texas A&M football WR Raymond Cottrell has entered the transfer portal after Jimbo Fisher got fired on Sunday.

The past few days have been a whirlwind for the Texas A&M football program. They defeated Mississippi State 51-10 on Saturday, then fired Jimbo Fisher. For what it's worth, Mississippi State also fired Zach Arnett on Monday. And, shortly after Texas A&M fired Fisher, freshman wide receiver Raymond Cottrell decided to enter the transfer portal in the first of what could be many transfers, per Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.

‘Texas A&M freshman wide receiver Raymond Cottrell is in the transfer portal today, the first player to enter since coach Jimbo Fisher was fired. He was ESPN's No. 162 overall recruit for 2023.'

Cottrell also posted a lengthy message on his X account late Sunday night:

Thank You God he’s been so good to me 🖤 I couldn’t do anything without him.. as of now I am in the portal with 3 years of eligibility left✝️ #Goddid thank you to everyone who was with me on my journey… pic.twitter.com/7nnmRmFhIM — Raymond Cottrell (@RaymondCottre14) November 12, 2023

The timing of this transfer is something, but Cottrell is a backup who has just one catch all season long, so this could also be largely due to the lack of playing time.The lone catch came against LA Monroe and was his first catch and touchdown of his collegiate career.

Scoring your first touchdown with this kind of catch is crazy @RaymondCottre14 👏 pic.twitter.com/3bkfuLjW7p — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 17, 2023

Nonetheless, it's common for players to transfer once their head coach gets fired. Cottrell is from Florida and was once committed to Georgia before deciding to play for Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M football program, and now he enters the portal early in hopes of finding more playing time.

The list of candidates to replace Fisher as the Texas A&M football coach is a long one, although Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin shut down rumors about his name in the race. It will surely be a busy time in College Station.