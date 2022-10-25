Texas A&M football season goes from bad to worse with brutal locker room incident

The Texas A&M football program has had a rough 2022 season thus far, though it somehow just got even worse. It was reported Tuesday that three Aggies freshmen were hit with a suspension for a “locker room incident”, per Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

“Texas A&M cornerback Denver Harris, wide receiver Chris Marshall and offensive lineman PJ Williams have been suspended indefinitely as a result of a locker room incident at South Carolina, a source confirmed to The Athletic on Tuesday.”

Per Feldman, Texas A&M football cornerback Denver Harris, wideout Chris Marshall and offensive tackle PJ Williams are “suspended indefinitely” for their actions in the locker room at South Carolina.

It’s not exactly clear what occurred in the Aggies’ locker room, though it’s obviously something that drew the ire of head coach Jimbo Fisher. Unfortunately for Fisher, his now infamous 2022 recruiting class has left their mark on the program this year off the field more than they have on it.

Each of Harris, Marshall and Williams were a part of that class, with the latter two arriving to College Station as five-star recruits. While Williams had yet to appear in a game, Harris and Marshall had begun to flash the skills that initially caught Fisher’s attention.

Unfortunately, both Texas A&M football players were involved in an off-field incident earlier this year when they violated team rules back in September.

It’s yet another tough break for the 3-4 Aggies, who need as many bodies on the field as they can get after their narrow defeat to South Carolina football.

Fans will just have to hope that things get better.