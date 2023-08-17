Although the Texas football program has been a bit down in recent years, the Longhorns haven't missed a beat on the recruiting trail. Texas has continued to produce good recruiting classes, the on-field results just haven't flourished yet. The 2024 class, however, is still a work in progress for Texas. The Longhorns currently have 16 commits, and are hoping to add a few more before the cycle is over and make a big splash in the final months. One big commitment could be coming soon as a five-star Texas target has announced his commitment date.

Jordan Ross is ranked as a five-star by 247 Sports and he will be announcing his college decision on August 21st, according to a tweet from Hayes Fawcett. Ross will pick between Texas football, Tennessee football, Alabama football and Florida football.

This would be a major get for the 2024 Texas recruiting class. The Longhorns 2024 class currently ranks #18 in the country. It's a solid class, but if Texas wants to compete for SEC championships, they're likely going to have to do better. Ross would give the class a nice jump and give the Longhorns some momentum going into the final stretch of the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Jordan Ross currently attends Vestavia Hills High School in Birmingham, Alabama. He is the #12 recruit in the 2024 class, the #2 EDGE recruit and the top player in the state of Alabama. The Crimson Tide have been recruiting him hard to try to keep him in-state but it seems like anyone's race as there are no crystal ball predictions for his commitment. We'll find out where Ross will be going on August 21st.