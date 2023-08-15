Texas football star Quinn Ewers has landed on the 2023 Manning Award watch list. The preseason watch list includes the top quarterbacks in college football, highlighted by USC's Caleb Williams and North Carolina QB Drake Maye. Quinn Ewers will try to become the first Texas football player to win the Manning Award in 15 years.

Ewers is one of 22 quarterbacks that are on the preseason list for the 2023 Manning Award, which will be given to the best quarterback in the nation. Postseason play is taken into account when determining the Manning Award winner. There are high expectations for both Ewers and the Texas football team this year.

🏆 Manning Award, presented by @SugarBowlNola 🏆 ⭐ 2023 Preseason Watchlist ⭐ pic.twitter.com/nLIgCDnTzl — Manning Award (@ManningAward) August 15, 2023

Ewers will have to take a significant step forward in 2023 in order to have a realistic chance of competing for the Manning Award. In 10 games during the 2022 season, Ewers completed 58.1% of his passes for 2,177 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions. The Texas football team went 6-3 in games that Ewers started and didn't leave prematurely due to injury.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Colt McCoy is the only Texas football player to win the Manning Award, doing so in 2008. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett won the award last year, leading the Bulldogs to their second straight national championship.

As the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and the presumptive No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Williams is probably the most likely Manning Award winner. USC is considered to be one of the top national championship contenders.

It's certainly interesting that Ewers' backup is related to the quarterbacks for whom the Manning Award is named. Arch Manning, the nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning, is the top recruit in this year's class and the Longhorns' quarterback of the future.