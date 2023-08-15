Texas football fans are having some fun with the announcement that Quinn Ewers has made the Manning Award watch list. It's impossible to escape the fact that the Manning Award was named after three NFL stars who are related to Arch Manning, Quinn Ewers' backup with Texas.

Tuesday's announcement served as a reminder that Arch Manning will eventually replace Ewers as the Texas football team's starting quarterback. There were plenty of jokes made on Twitter pointing out the fact that the Manning name continues to hover over Ewers, even though he has the starting job firmly in his grasp for the 2023 season.

Despite all of the Manning jokes, Ewers is expected to have a big season for the Longhorns. Only a handful of other players are viewed as more likely 2023 Heisman Trophy winners.

In April, Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian ended thoughts that there might be a quarterback competition. Sarkisian announced that Ewers would be the Longhorns' starter in 2023. Manning struggled in the Texas spring game and clearly isn't ready to be the starting quarterback for a team that has national championship aspirations.

Manning is only a few months removed from graduating high school and is not ready to supplant Ewers just yet. If the quarterback lives up to expectations, however, Manning is going to have a highly successful career with the Longhorns. Manning is the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class.

If Ewers plays well enough, there won't ever be any controversy between him and Manning. There is speculation that Ewers could play himself toward the top of the 2024 NFL Draft.