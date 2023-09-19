The Texas football program is riding high ahead of Saturday's matchup with Baylor. After beating Wyoming to improve to 3-0, the Longhorns won't be at full strength for the start of the Big 12 schedule. Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian told reporters that a couple of players won't be available against Baylor because of injuries.

Offensive guard Cole Hutson and defensive lineman Kristopher Ross won't play in the Texas-Baylor game. Hutson suffered a knee injury, and Ross left the victory over Wyoming with an elbow injury. Steve Sarkisian seems encouraged that both players won't miss more than a few games, though the Texas football coach is disappointed that they'll be sidelined for the Baylor game.

“Both of those guys will be out probably three-to-four weeks,” Sarkisian said, via The Dallas Morning News. “I think we’ll have them both back within about a month,” Sarkisian said. “The good part is they’re not season-ending injuries. The tough part is, they’re significant enough for them to miss a couple ballgames here.”

Sarkisian indicated that both players could potentially return for Texas' game against Oklahoma on Oct. 7. If Hutson and Ross still aren't available against the Sooners, there's a good chance they'll be ready to go at Houston on Oct. 21. Texas has a bye during the week of Oct. 14.

DJ Campbell and Huston split time at right guard against Alabama and Wyoming. Sarkisian appears to have confidence in Campbell moving forward amid Huston's injury.

“DJ is a physical guy, he’s imposing on the interior offensive line,” Sarkisian said. “He can really move people. But we’re just trying to minimize those one-off errors that pop in every once in a while.”

Texas has scored more than 30 points in each game and all three of the Longhorns' wins have come by double digits.