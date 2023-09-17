The Texas football team looked sluggish through three quarters against Wyoming on Saturday, holding a slim lead at half and were later tied going into the fourth. But they banded together and pulled away in the final frame for a 31-10 victory after a test of will.

Many were speculating a hangover after the enormous win over Alabama last weekend in Tuscaloosa. It was one of the biggest victories in the last decade for the Texas football program, who has fallen just short of being ‘back' on numerous occasions. Coach Steve Sarkisian alluded to the elephant in the room, noting their slow start, per Matt Galatzan of Sports Illustrated.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“It's human nature to sometimes get distracted by that and you lose sight of what's right in front of you,” Sarkisian said. “I think it showed in the first half, especially offensively.”

Despite the errors and early issues, Sarkisian and the Longhorns were able to break the tie and end the game with three straight fourth quarter touchdowns. They accomplished a similar task a week ago against the Crimson Tide, pulling away in the fourth quarter after sitting in a close game throughout.

“That's what championship teams do, they find a way to win when they're not at their best,” Sarkisian said. “And tonight, it's safe to say we were not at our best, but we found a way to win.”

Texas moved up to the No. 3 spot in the AP Top 25 rankings on Sunday morning, after Florida State struggled in their Week 3 contest and was bumped down to fourth. The Longhorns will put this new ranking to the test on Saturday afternoon, traveling to Waco to take on the Baylor Bears in another road battle.

They have opened as an early 8-point favorite over the Bears, and will face an onslaught of pressure from a Baylor team who would like nothing more than to spoil their in-state foes' championship hopes. Steve Sarkisian will have to make sure his team doesn't succumb to another slow start as they work to build a playoff resume.