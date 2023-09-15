The Texas football team picked up the program's biggest win in a long time last weekend on the road against Alabama football, who was ranked #3 at the time. The Longhorns went into Tuscaloosa and handed the Crimson Tide their worst home loss of the Nick Saban era. Texas looked like the much better team and made the big plays in the late stages of the game to a pull away and win 34-24. Now, the Longhorns are being looked at as a national title threat. This is what Texas fans have been waiting for, but with these high expectations and loud hype, it could be easy for the team to become distracted. Texas football quarterback Quinn Ewers is doing his best to make sure that doesn't have.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian recently shared that Quinn Ewers called a players-only meeting to get the team focused up following the win against Alabama, according to a tweet from On3. That is leadership. Ewers knew that the noise surrounding the program was loud, and he wanted to make sure his team was as locked in as possible. This Longhorns squad has the potential to be special.

This was a smart move from Ewers. In recent years, Texas has still won some big games, they just haven't been able to follow them up with consistent play. This year seems different, however, and that win on the road against Alabama was different. This is one of the most talented teams in college football, and if the Longhorns play like they did against the Crimson Tide against everybody, they will be hard to be beat. The scary thing is, they didn't even play to their full potential in that game. The sky is the limit for this Texas team.