The biggest threat to the Titans atop the AFC South in 2022

With the 2022 NFL regular season quickly approaching, the Tennessee Titans will need to establish their 53-man roster soon. As they get to face members of the AFC South division a total of six times this season, it will be essential that they take care of business against the likes of the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Titans underwent a bit of an identity change this offseason, as they moved on from AJ Brown in a draft-day deal that saw them select their WR1 of the future, Arkansas’ Treylon Burks. With Ryan Tannehill still the starter (but Malik Willis waiting in the wings) and having Robert Woods as his top target, this Titans team will be heavily reliant on the legs of Derrick Henry yet again.

But will this be the season that Henry’s efficiency takes a nose dive and the offensive identity gets lost? Will playing in what looks like the league’s easiest division actually be more challenging for the Titans this year?

Titans’ Biggest Threat In The AFC South In 2022

Between the Colts, Jaguars, and Texans, Indianapolis is easily the biggest threat to the Titans in their quest to repeat as division winners. As both the Jaguars and Texans face an uphill battle to even sniff a .500 record, this division will come down to the Colts and Titans.

Out is Carson Wentz and in is Matt Ryan for Indy, a massive upgrade at quarterback for a team that has been desperately searching for its next signal caller. While Ryan certainly is an upgrade, this addition will, more importantly, improve both Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman Jr., among others.

Having finished as the best running back in the league last season, Taylor is well on his way to cementing himself alongside the other great backs in Colts history. From Marshall Faulk to Edgerrin James, Taylor’s 2021 season was one for the record books, and even if he sees a downtick in total touches, his efficiency will still be among the league’s best, helping him solidify a solid ceiling.

The key to the Colts unseating the Titans atop the AFC South division? Their wide receivers, a group that is headlined by Pittman. With both Paris Campbell and rookie Alec Pierce in a tough battle for the other starting spot, Pittman looks to be a lock to best his career-high marks.

88 receptions for 1,082 yards and 6 TDs is a huge line for a WR in his sophomore year in the NFL, and Pittman did so with Taylor running all through, over, and around opposing defenses. As long as Ryan is able to establish a relationship with Pittman, the passing game will surely experience a much-needed uptick in overall production.

On defense, Stephon Gilmore and Rodney McLeod were added to shore up their secondary. Rookie safety Nick Cross projects to be this team’s starting strong safety alongside Julian Blackmon, putting the cherry on top of what could be a top-5 defensive unit.

With Gilmore looking like he still has plenty left in the tank, the Colts are banking on veteran talent to keep their defense successful. With Shaquille (formerly Darius) Leonard remaining as the QB of the defense, Yannick Ngakoue slotting in as a strong edge rusher opposite Kwity Paye, and DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart both holding it down internally, they are built to help slow down Henry and make things tough on Tannehill and this offense.

The Colts should be seen as the favorite to win the division this year – but the Titans, who are looking to get the sour taste of an early postseason exit out of their mouth, should not be overlooked this season. For the first time in a while, the AFC South divisional race may actually be exciting.