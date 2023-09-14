Whether or not we get a Ms. Marvel Season 2 depends on the success of another MCU film.

Speaking to The Playlist, Ms. Marvel director Adil El Arbi revealed that a second season depends on The Marvels.

“No, we’re waiting for ‘The Marvels,’ so that will decide what the next step will be,” said El Arbi of a second season of Ms. Marvel. “So we’re very much looking forward to that. I can’t wait to see it, man. It’s great to see the trailers and to see the whole family back there and Iman Vellani doing great work, so looking forward to that.”

Even if El Arbi and Co. don't return for a second season of their series, they'd like to be involved in the MCU. “Well, you know, if they ask us to come back to Ms. Marvel, we love the universe, we love those characters, and Iman, and all of the other supporting actors there, so it would be an honor to come back and explore some more,” he said. “There is a Moroccan superhero we forgot to name that exists, so we can go there. And, you know, we love Blade. Our buddy Yann Demange is now doing Blade. If Yann doesn’t want to do the second movie, we’re still there. And Deadpool – we’re always there for Deadpool. If there’s a fourth one, we’re also game, so if they call us, we’re good.”

Ms. Marvel premiered on Disney+ last summer. The MCU series introduced Kamala Kahn (Iman Vellani). She will return in The Marvels alongside Brie Larson's Carol Danvers and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau. The three must team up after discovering their powers are entangled.

The Marvels will be released on November 10.