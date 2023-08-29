The rumored runtime of the upcoming MCU film, The Marvels, has been revealed. If it's true, it could mean that the film is the shortest in the entire MCU.

Recent rumors have varied, with some saying The Marvels is 98 minutes long with others saying 107 minutes. The most concrete evidence comes from TMDB (The Movie Datebase), which has The Marvels listed as 107 minutes long.

Either way, that runtime would make The Marvels the shortest in the history of the MCU. The Incredible Hulk and Thor: The Dark World currently hold that record with its 112-minute runtimes (Doctor Strange and Thor rival that with 115-minute runtimes).

While it seems like movies are getting longer, it's almost refreshing to hear that The Marvels may be a shorter MCU film. Recent films like Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home ran for 156 and 148 minutes, respectively, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was 161 minutes long. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was 150 minutes long.

Thor: Love and Thunder is the most recent MCU film under two hours long (just by a minute). If the MCU is hoping to regain trust from its fans, making their films more digestible is an interesting start.

The Marvels is a sequel to Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and WandaVision (in a way). It follows Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) as the three discover their powers are entangled. Every time one of them uses their respective power, they swap places. Meanwhile, they face a new threat in Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton), a Kree warrior. Park Seo-joon and Samuel L. Jackson also star in the film. Nia DaCosta (Little Woods) directed the film.

The Marvels will be released on November 10.