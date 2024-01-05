Robin Lopez and Simpsons character Sideshow Bob share more than just a hairstyle.

For those who think Robin Lopez's nickname of Sideshow Rob — inspired by the Simpsons character Sideshow Bob — is simply inspired by their similar hairstyles, think again. Sideshow Rob isn't just a name, it's an attitude.

Robin Lopez prides himself on being the NBA's goofball. Much like the Simpsons, he made us laugh a lot when he first came on the scene, his best days are probably behind him, but he can still arise a good chuckle now and then.

Nevermore so was this on display than in last night's game when the Bucks played the Spurs, and Lopez decided to swap jerseys after the game with Spurs' mascot The Coyote.

This actually represented a maturing of sorts by Lopez, as his previous run-ins with mascots have not been so cordial (including with The Coyote). Lopez has previously scooped up and run wild with the Pistons' mascot Hooper the Horse, ripped the wig off of Hooper for all to see, had a “kick me” sign put on him by Grizz (from the Memphis Grizzlies), knocked out Wizards' mascot G-Wiz, shoved over the Raptor, had an intense staring contest with Harry the Hawk, slammed down Slamson the Lion (the Sacramento Kings mascot) right in front of a ref, and even blinded the aforementioned The Coyote.

Basically, Robin Lopez has had as many run-ins with mascots as Sideshow Bob has had with the Simpsons. That's why they are a match made in Heaven, in addition to their big feet, long locks and notorious reputation. Hopefully Sideshow Rob and Sideshow Bob will each be entertaining us with their antics for many years to come, but be sure to spare harmless mascots and The Simpsons.