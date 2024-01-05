The Bucks center had another encounter with an NBA mascot.

The first matchup between Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and San Antonio Spurs sensation Victor Wembanyama lived up to the hype.

Antetokounmpo had 44 points and 14 rebounds and Milwaukee overcame a highlight-filled 27 points by Wembanyama on his 20th birthday to beat San Antonio 125-121 on Thursday night.

As the NBA world was riveted by the Bucks and Spurs stars, Milwaukee center Robin Lopez tried to steal the show after the game. Lopez did a jersey swap with Coyote, the Spurs' mascot:

Robin Lopez and the Spurs mascot swapped jerseys 😂 (h/t @ROSGO21) pic.twitter.com/NjNrNES2wU — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 5, 2024

It hasn't always been this cordial between the Bucks center and NBA mascots. Lopez is notorious for taking particular umbrage with the Raptors mascot, but there's been enough beef for a whole compilation video:

In 2015, the Bucks center revealed why he has problems with NBA mascots to Howard Beck:

“I feel like my earliest encounters with mascots, they were never too receptive of me. I was a taller child. I always looked a little older than I was. I don't think I ever got proper attention from those mascots.”

“I really hate the Detroit Pistons' mascot Hooper. A lot of beef with him for a long time. I don't why, he just started going after me. I remember Brook (Lopez, Robin's brother) beat him up and he just started going after me for no reason.”

Could Lopez be developing a newfound love for NBA mascots as he reaches the final years of his career? Anything is possible.

Up next for Lopez and the Bucks: Milwaukee is at the Houston Rockets on Saturday night.