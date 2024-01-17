Kate Herron (Loki) may direct an episode of The Last of Us Season 2.

The Last of Us Season 2 has gotten a massive Loki boost.

Loki director joins The Last of Us

Jeff Sneider of The InSneider is reporting that Loki director Kate Herron is directing at least one episode of The Last of U2 Season 2. In the first season, seven directors helmed the nine episodes.

Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann co-created the HBO adaptation of the popular PlayStation game. The latter co-created the video game that the series is based on.

The Last of Us follows Joel (Pedro Pascal) as he smuggles an immune teenager, Ellie (Bella Ramsey), across the post-apocalyptic country. Season 2 will adapt the sequel game, which follows Abby. As they travel across the country, they are attempting to navigate the mass infection that turn people into zombies.

The Season 2 cast has slowly been coming together. Kaitlyn Dever was cast as Abby. She is known for her roles in Booksmart, Dopesick, Short Term 12, Rosaline, and Ticket to Paradise. Young Mazino and Isabela Merced also joined the cast. Pascal and Ramsey will presumably return as well.

Kate Herron has directed episodes of The Idris Takeover, Summer Comedy Shorts, and Halloween Comedy Shorts. She has also directed several episodes of Sex Education, Daybreak, and Doctor Who.

In 2021, Herron directed all six episodes of the Disney+ MCU series, Loki. She would not return for the second season, as several different directors helmed the six episodes.

The Last of Us Season 2 will allegedly start filming in February. Season 1 premiered on January 15, 2023, and released an episode weekly through March 12.