Over the course of eight seasons, Game of Thrones became littered with character deaths as the houses of Westeros schemed, politicked, and killed for a myriad of reasons, whether it be power or simple revenge. Fans have always been keen on sharing which of these were their favorite ones from the show, and now the minds behind the series have revealed which deaths are their favorites.
David Benioff and DB Weiss appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, via TV Line, to discuss their new series, Three Body Problem, when the conversation shifted to the many deaths littered across Game of Thrones' run. While they cited the various “good guys” who met untimely ends, the pair pointed to the deaths of Joffrey Baratheon and Ramsay Bolton as the two that stand out for them.
“With Thrones, there was so much killing of good guys, and we finally got to really kill both Joffrey in Season 4 and Ramsay Bolton in Season 6,” Weiss told the podcast. “It was fun to go back to the old-fashioned joys of just killing off a really bad guy. It felt like it was balancing the scales a bit, so that was enjoyable.”
Benioff went into detail specifically on Bolton's death, the filming of it, and how happy they were with the end result.
“At the end of ‘Battle of Bastards’ [Season 6, Episode 9], when Sophie sicks the hounds on [Ramsay Bolton], you don’t actually see the death — you see some of it in the background — but what you do see is Sophie [Turner]’s smile, Sansa’s smile,” Benioff said. “It was all in one shot, and we did it seven times or something…. She nailed it on the seventh or eighth time, and it was just that feeling of, ‘That’s so epic.' Sophie was so good, when she got that shot, I felt like, ‘I can now die happy.'”
Benioff and Weiss' choice are understandable as many fans considered these to be two of the most cathartic character deaths across GAme of Thrones' eight seasons.
“Chaos is a ladder”
Joffrey had been a terror on King's Landing and many of its residents, especially Sansa Stark, since he took the throne in season one and ordered the execution of Ned Stark. He would meet his ultimate demise at his own wedding to Margaery Tyrell, dubbed The Purple Wedding, where his wine was poised and he died choking in the arms of his mother, Cersei Lannister.
While Sansa was believed to be behind it, Jaime Lannister would learn Olenna Tyrell and Petyr Baelish were the masterminds.
Like Joffrey in King's Landing, Ramsay Bolton became a terror on the residents of Winterfell and The North after House Bolton took over the House Stark's ancestral home. He would torture Theon Greyjoy into servitude, killed several members of his family, including his father Roose Bolton, after Roose's wife gave birth to a child that would have ruined Ramsay's claim to House Bolton as he was a bastard like Jon Snow, and killed Rickon Stark to begin the Battle of the Bastards.
Ramsay met his demise at the hands of his dogs after being locked in the pen with them by Sansa Stark as revenge for the suffering she endured at his hands and justice for everyone who died due to Ramsay's ambition and viciousness.