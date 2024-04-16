Loki star Sophia Di Martino has worked with Tom Hiddleston. But the MCU star wants to work with Hiddleston's on-screen brother, Chris Hemsworth, as Thor.
However, she is not sure if a third season of the Disney+ series is coming. She seemed very clear that she had “no idea” if a third season will be made. “I have no idea, honestly,” Di Martino said to Variety at a FYC screening.
With that said, Di Martino is open to other MCU adventures, namely with Hemsworth's Thor.
“I’m open to more,” she revealed. “But honestly I think the [Loki Season 2] finale was great and if that’s it, I’m very grateful for what we’ve had. But they don’t say anything. The veil of secrecy extends to us, too.
“I think it would be great to see Sylvie and Thor,” she continued. “I think it would be fun to see them get wound up, especially if Loki is in the equation. Three siblings together? The dynamic would be interesting.”
Sophia Di Martino gained notoriety for her in Loki. She has also starred in films like Yesterday and The Electrical Life of Louis Wain. Some of her TV credits include Casualty, Flowers, and Peacock. For her performance in Loki, Di Martino won an MTV Movie & TV Award for Best Breakthrough Performance.
Loki was the third MCU Disney+ series. Despite dying in Avengers: Infinity War, Hiddleston returned in the titular role. The series follows a variation of Loki seen in Endgame who steals the Tesseract in an alternate timeline.
The Disney+ series follows Loki as he's ensiled by the TVA (Time Variance Authority). Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Owen Wilson, Tara Strong, and Ke Huy Quan starred throughout the two seasons. Jonathan Majors' Kang was also introduced in the series before he went on to star in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
Where is Thor in the MCU?
Chris Hemsworth's Thor was last seen in his fourth MCU film, Love and Thunder. At the end of the film, adopts Love (played by India Hemsworth) and the two seem bound to go on adventures together.
Since 2011, Thor has been positioned as one of the biggest faces in the MCU. Hemsworth has led four solo films and appeared in the four Avengers films.
Additionally, Hemsworth has had plenty of roles in high-profile projects. He has starred in The Cabin in the Woods, Star Trek Into Darkness, Ghostbusters, Bad Times at the El Royale, Men in Black: International, and the Extraction franchise.
Coming up, Hemsworth will star in Furiosa: A Mad Max Story. The prequel to Mad Max was written and directed by George Miller. Anya Taylor-Joy will star alongside Hemsworth in the film. Hemsworth will also star in the animated Transformers One.