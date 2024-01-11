The VP will be making an appearance.

Vice President Kamala Harris will appear on The View next week as the program kicks off election coverage.

She'll return to the ABC show on January 17, The Hollywood Reporter states.

This marks the beginning of the show's election season. Throughout the year, they'll be featuring political figures, both Republicans and Democrats. Plus, they'll be chatting with journalists and other people who are involved with politics leading up to the election.

As for the VP, she'll be interviewed in person by Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah.

Prior to this, Harris was set to come on the show in September of 2021. However, it became a remote interview after two hosts tested positive for COVID. This will be different now that she's on set and can more easily interact with the ladies.

Along with the vice president coming on the show, The View often makes other news.

Just a few days ago, the show's Goldberg and Haines defended Jo Koy, the host of the Golden Globes, Deadline reports.

“These hosting gigs are brutal,” Goldberg stated. “If you don't know the room, if you've not been in these rooms before and you're thrust out there, it's hit or miss.”

She added, “I love Jo Koy, he makes me crazy because he's funny. I don't know whether it was the room, I don't know whether it was the jokes, I didn't get to see it. But I do know that he is as good as it gets when it comes to stand-up, and it is not an easy gig.”

Be sure to watch Kamala Harris on The View Wednesday.