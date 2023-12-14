Vice President Kamala Harris, a notable Howard University graduate, will be in attendance for the game pitting her alma mater against the SWAC's Florida A&M University

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in attendance at the 2023 Cricket Celebration Bowl on Saturday, per a report by the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Tia Mitchell. Harris is a known HBCU supporter, having graduated from Howard University in 1986 with a Bachelor's in Political Science and Economics.

Harris has long been a champion of HBCU issues in her time in politics. During her time in the Senate, she made issues pertinent to HBCU supporters a top priority such as increasing resources for HBCUs, preserving historic buildings on black college campuses, and increasing Pell Grant Awards for students in need. This Fall, she spearheaded her college tour with three consecutive stops at HBCUs: Hampton University, North Carolina A&T, and Morehouse College.

Harris has played a pivotal role in the Biden administration's funding initiatives for HBCUs, as per the White House. This includes a groundbreaking $7 billion investment in HBCUs, with $3.6 billion designated in the American Rescue Plan, $1.6 billion for capital finance debt benefiting 45 HBCUs, and $1.7 billion in grant funding to enhance academic capacity and support low-income students.

Harris has also not been a stranger when it comes to supporting her alma mater while serving as Vice President. She attended the opening round of the March Madness tournament where Howard's men's basketball team faced off against top-ranked Kansas. She also spoke to the team after the game, providing encouragement after the team lost 96-68.

Harris's alma mater Howard University will look to win the 2023 Cricket Celebration Bowl over the Florida A&M University Rattlers on Saturday, December 16th at 12 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on ABC.