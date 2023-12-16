Vice President Kamala Harris joined ESPN commentators Tiffany Green & Jay Walker on the ABC broadcast to talk her HBCU experience at Howard University

Vice President Kamala Harris joined ESPN commentators Tiffany Greene and Jay Walker during the start of the second quarter of the Celebration Bowl on ABC. Harris, who was announced to be attending the game, spoke with Walker and Greene about her HBCU experience as well as being a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated and more.

Harris spoke about the significance of attending HBCU events such as the Celebration Bowl and Howard's matchup against the Kansas Jayhawks in the opening round of the 2023 March Madness tournament, saying, “Well, I mean, it's, it's a lived experience. I, you know, grew up through college going to our games and then go back for every year for many years to homecoming and to be able to celebrate the team as an extension of celebrating the school and all HBCUs. I mean, it's, it's very much a part of just a cultural appreciation and, and really lifting up just the beauty of the, the work and the excellence.”

She also spoke about the HBCU experience and the dualities of student life and student leadership.

“What you and I know is that You could play for the football team and be the head of the science club,” Harris said to Walker. “Right? I was on the debate team. I pledged a sorority. There were no false choices. And everything about being at an HBCU tells you you are supported, you are nurtured, and there are high expectations of you. Yes. And with every intention of giving you all the support you need to thrive.”

She also talked about being initiated into the Alpha chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and says she still close with her line sisters til this day.

“I talk with students all the time about the fact that that sisterhood or, you know, if you join a fraternity, that brotherhood is, it's a lifetime. I initiated with 37 other young women. There were 38 of us. We are very close to this day, these many decades later. And it's an enduring sisterhood. It includes not only those that you join with, but those you see literally around the world.”

Vice President Kamala Harris was also seen jamming to the sounds of Howard University's Showtime Marching Band and Florida A&M's Marching 100.