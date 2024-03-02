Bayern Munich's hopes of closing the gap at the top of the Bundesliga suffered a blow as Freiburg held them to a frustrating 2-2 draw. Manager Thomas Tuchel expressed his disappointment with his side's lackluster first-half performance, attributing the dropped points to defensive lapses and missed opportunities.
Tuchel didn't mince his words, slamming Bayern's sluggish start, stating, ‘Terrible half an hour from us,'” ESPN reported. Despite a spirited second-half display that saw Bayern Munich take the lead, their inability to see out the game and defend effectively ultimately cost them valuable points in the title race.
The draw further compounds Bayern Munich's woes, as they struggle with inconsistency and defensive frailties throughout the season. Tuchel elaborated on the team's performance: “10-15 minutes in the first half were not more than OK. The second-half was good, with big chances, good spirit, much better discipline with much better quality in our match overall.”
With Bayer Leverkusen maintaining their lead at the top, Bayern Munich faces an uphill battle to reclaim the Bundesliga crown. “Tuchel and his Bayern players will sweat on Leverkusen's game against Koln tomorrow,” Sky Sports noted. If Leverkusen wins, Bayern will have to claw back a daunting 10-point deficit in as many games to win the title.
Despite the setback, Tuchel remained determined to rally his troops and address Bayern's campaign issues. “Overall, we can say it was not enough in the first half to fully deserve the victory,” Tuchel concluded. With the title race heating up, Bayern Munich must dig deep and showcase their resilience to salvage their season and reclaim their status as Bundesliga champions.