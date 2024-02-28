Bayern Munich is in the midst of a major shake-up as it's confirmed that manager Thomas Tuchel will depart the club in the summer, reported by GOAL. The decision follows a series of setbacks, including three consecutive defeats in the Bundesliga and rumors of a dressing room revolt led by players like Thomas Muller and Joshua Kimmich. Tuchel addressed the team after the official announcement, delivering a particularly pointed message to those players who may have been advocating for his departure.
Reported by Bild, Tuchel's words to the dressing room were clear: “Everyone can show up for the new coach now.” Despite the challenging circumstances, he urged the team to rally and finish the season on a high note, emphasizing, “There are no longer discussions every week; everyone knows about it. We can still achieve something; we have to win.”
Bayern's chief executive, Jan-Christian Dreesen, also had stern words for the players, stating, “We will now look closely. You are responsible!” The decision to part ways with Tuchel comes as Bayern find themselves eight points behind league leaders Bayer Leverkusen and have faced early exits from both the German Cup and are struggling in the Champions League, trailing 1-0 in the last 16 tie against Lazio.
Harry Kane, a bright spot in Bayern's recent performances, has scored an impressive 31 goals in his first 31 appearances since joining from Tottenham last summer. However, the overall team standards have seen a significant drop at the Allianz Arena.
As Bayern Munich begins the search for a new manager, reports suggest a potential battle with Liverpool for Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso. Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel is eyeing a return to the Premier League and is reportedly interested in the managerial position at Manchester United. The football landscape is in for some significant shifts in the coming months.