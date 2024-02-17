Chet Holmgren opens up on what he admires the most about LeBron James

Chet Holmgren is one of the NBA's top young talents right now. Currently second in the rookie ladder, the Oklahoma City Thunder center averages 16.7 points and 7.6 rebounds a game. Holmgren is just 21 years of age, but one thing everyone notices about him is his unwavering confidence. Just check back to his pre-draft response when asked who he thinks the best player in the NBA is.

“Myself in two months,” Holmgren said in 2022.

Regardless of how it rubbed some people the wrong way, the 7-foot-2 big man's demeanor could be seen as a sign of someone who believes his name can be among the greats one day. In fact, Holmgren is already looking up to one of the NBA's best superstars as of now. Speaking to the Oklahoman, the Thunder center talked about emulating LeBron James.

“I don't even want to say this because it'd be taken the wrong way, but I want to move like a gangster,” Holmgren said, per Joel Lorenzi. “Like LeBron, the way he moves, that's gangster to me. He don't (expletive) around. He has all his people with him. They handle their business, he handles his. And they go about things the right way. You never hear nothing wrong about them in the social media world and in the ESPN world, none of that.”

“Just watching that (and) trying to move similar is super important…With how focused I am on the court, I don't want to take away from that by doing something stupid,” he added.

If you’re curious about Chet Holmgren, please read. He was real and raw. About all-time greats, his drive, his mind. My favorite quote from it, and maybe my favorite quote ever: https://t.co/tPbQZMHGrV pic.twitter.com/2xPnOdJYVj — Joel Lorenzi (@jxlorenzi) February 16, 2024

Pure focus on the court and no distractions outside of it — that's what Chet Holmgren is all about. To have a mindset that looks up to a superstar who stays out of trouble is already a good sign for the team. With a strong desire for greatness, coupled with the talent and physical gifts, Holmgren is one kid to watch out for in the coming years.