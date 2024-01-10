Chet Holmgren believes that it's extremely difficult for opposing teams to guard the Oklahoma City Thunder.

On Monday evening, Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder ended their mini-skid with a narrow road win over the Washington Wizards. Holmgren was electric in the win, scoring 31 points, dishing out five assists, and grabbing four rebounds en route to the 136-128 victory for the Thunder.

After the game, Holmgren broke down why the Thunder are so difficult for opposing teams to defend.

“We have great players all around on the floor,” said Holmgren, per the Thunder's official account on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter (via Nick Gallo of Bally Sports Oklahoma). “Everybody has gravity, so the other team has to decide what they want to give up, and if they don't want to give up the shot, then they're giving up the drive to somebody else. If they don't want to give up the drive, then they're giving up the shot. It's just kind of a pick your poison thing.”

The Thunder now sit with an impressive record of 24-11, well past where most pundits likely had projected them to be as the season nears its midway point. For his part, Holmgren has had a great start to his NBA career in what is officially his rookie year after he missed all of last season due to injury. Boasting a unique combination of size, outside shooting touch, and agility, Holmgren has added a new dimension to a Thunder offense that got a tad predictable at times a season ago.

Now firmly entrenched in playoff position, the Thunder will look to keep the good times rolling as the season progresses.