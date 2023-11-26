Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder spoke about how both he and Joel Embiid missed their first seasons as professionals.

“I wouldn't say were like super tight, but it's all respect, you know we've worked out with the same trainer before so we've been in the same gym and everything,” Chet Holmgren said, via Michael Martin of Sellout Crowd. “It's all respect from one hooper to another. I see the work he puts in, he sees the work I put in, so it's all respect. But when we go out there, we're going to compete.”

When asked if he took some advice from Joel Embiid regarding missing the first full season of his career, Holmgren said he spoke more with his trainer Drew Hanlen about it.

“I spoke more with his trainer about it than directly with him,” Holmgren said, via Martin. “His trainer was with him throughout that process of his missed year as well, so he had a lot of advice for me on how to get better. So shout out to Drew for that, but I definitely think that helped me a lot.”

Having Drew Hanlen as a trainer undoubtedly helped Holmgren in his missed year, and it is seemingly helping him out, as he is making an impact on the court with the Thunder. So much so that some are saying he should be the rookie of the year so far, over San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama.