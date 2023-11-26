Shai Gilgeous-Alexander loves the Thunders' frontcourt with Chet Holmgren and Jaylin Williams play together.

The Oklahoma City Thunder lost to the Philadelphia 76ers 127-123. Even so, spirits remain high. They've looked like one of the best teams in the Western Conference as the Thunders' young stars are meshing well. Now, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander can't stop raving about teammates Chet Holmgren and Jaylin Williams.

Williams had to play a larger role than normal and it led to some spectacular results. He finished with eight points, six rebounds, and five assists. Gilgeous-Alexander noticed his impact immediately, according to team beat writer, Brandon Rahbar. Especially when Williams was on the court with Holmgren. The two big men seemed to mesh well together.

“Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on playing Chet Holmgren and Jaylin Williams together: ‘They were good together. They're both really smart basketball players.' [Williams] had 5 assists and all of them went to Chet.”

This is the exact type of play the Thunder need. Having a playmaker at the power forward position can be a massive advantage. On top of that, anytime you have someone feeding the ball to Chet Holmgren, it's going to lead to fantastic results.

Holmgren ended the night with 33 points, six rebounds and two assists. He's been balling out all season and looks like a strong candidate for Rookie of the Year early on. The Thunder seem to be rolling on all cylinders right now. Additionally, if Williams and Holmgren play well like this together, then Jaylin could see an increase in minutes.

The Thunder don't play until Tuesday, November 28 where they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in an In-Season Tournament game. Look for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren to continue leading the way while Jaylin Williams hopes to continue improving his play.