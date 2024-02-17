Although Shai Gilgeous-Alexander earned an All-NBA First-Team selection for his excellent play in the 2022-23 campaign, this season has been his official coronation as a superstar. The Oklahoma City Thunder (37-17) sit in second place in the West at the All-Star break, so no one can question his top-tier status. Nor can they doubt his caption game.

When the 25-year-old guard is not mesmerizing fans with his elite driving attack on the court, he is entertaining them off it with his creative and sometimes savage Instagram captions. One his most trusted Thunder teammates is not completely certain he writes his own material, though.

“I don't know if he has a ghostwriter, that's still up in the air,” Jalen Williams told the media at NBA All-Star Weekend, per Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints. “I think he writes them. I hope he writes them. I'm tuning in just like you guys… He paints, he draws, he does a lot of other {creative} stuff.”

Williams himself is not conducting a witch hunt but is rather referencing the speculation that surfaced last year. Gilgeous-Alexander spends so much time honing his craft and polishing his supreme skill set, hence it is only natural that some people would wonder if he has help with his poetic social media inscriptions.

The Western Conference All-Star starter should probably be given the benefit of the doubt for now. One thing that is not up for debate, though, is that he is the franchise pillar of one of the most exciting teams in the NBA today and maybe in the many years to come.