Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander opens up about the MVP race.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is in the mix for the MVP award as he's been going off this season. Nikola Jokic is currently the favorite to win, but the Oklahoma City Thunder superstar is right there behind him. During his trip to All-Star Weekend, Gilgeous-Alexander opens up about what it would mean to win the award.

The Thunder guard claims it would be “a dream come true,” if he were to win the MVP award, according to NBA on TNT. He's been phenomenal the past few seasons and it appears everything is coming together for Gilgeous-Alexander.

“A dream come true… I try so hard to stay in the moment… It's something that I would be honored and blessed to receive, obviously.”

“A dream come true… I try so hard to stay in the moment… It's something that I would be honored and blessed to receive, obviously.” Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on what it would mean to win the MVP 🙌 (via @NBAonTNT)pic.twitter.com/snrQkJPg93 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 17, 2024

On the season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.6 assists (career high), and 2.2 steals (career high) per game. He's been a true difference-maker for the Thunder this year, as the team entered the All-Star Weekend second in the Western Conference. Gilgeous-Alexander has proven to be a superstar in the NBA and his efforts are likely leading Oklahoma City to the playoffs.

With that said, we should see him on full display during the All-Star game on Saturday night. He was named a starter for the Western Conference and will play alongside LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic, and Luka Doncic.

With that said, it's awesome to see the Thunder bouncing back from the rebuild. After acquiring numerous draft picks and building around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City is proving the draft is a fantastic way to build a contender. Especially for a small market franchise. Gilgeous-Alexander is a legitimate superstar and his MVP-caliber season is no fluke.