Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander delivered on Instagram as usual.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 points to help the Thunder to a thrilling 123-118 win over the New Orleans Pelicans in Wednesday’s Play-In game.

And SGA — who has become known for his cold and savage Instagram captions — didn’t disappoint with a Thursday post of his pre-game fit.

“They tried to hit me with the dub, they tried to hit me with trap, I had to hit them with a fade, and tell ‘em it’s a …”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (@shai)

25 of his points against the Pels came in the second half as Gilgeous-Alexander was regularly double-teamed throughout the game with a poor first-half showing by his standards.

However, OKC were prepared for the double-teams and eventually made New Orleans pay with Josh Giddey notably coming up big with 31 points of his own.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I think you guys could tell we were ready to play out the double-teams and try to make them pay every time,” Gilgeous-Alexander said post-game.

The Thunder will play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday next and will be just one win away from making the NBA Playoffs — something that was unimaginable for much of the regular season.

The Canadian also had a post last week referencing the Thunder overachieving rather than tanking — and the caption was great as expected.

“I heard them hating, I didn’t let it bother me, they thought I’d be on vacation getting ready for the lottery. Every game that went by, we kept bringing up the rank, we were ready for war, they kept bringing up the tanks.”