Even though professional athletes are classified as celebrities to normal people, they too get starstruck when meeting their idols. For Josh Giddey from the Oklahoma City Thunder, the first time he felt this in the NBA was when he played against Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo for the very first time.

Giddey, who turns 21 in October, grew up watching many of the league's most dominant players and Giannis was just becoming the All-Star, MVP talent he is now when the Thunder's young star was a teenager. Recently answering rapid fire questions for an interview with NBA.com, Giddey recognized that playing against Antetokounmpo was when he realized he was playing against the best of the best.

Josh Giddey was starstruck by Giannis the first time he played against him 🤩 We asked NBA players rapid fire questions and the answers are incredible! Binge all the videos from Players Choice in the NBA App! 📲: https://t.co/TX1ALnZ3lC pic.twitter.com/jpoEK681Q6 — NBA (@NBA) August 28, 2023

“I would say the first time I stepped on an NBA court. I was getting to see the superstars I had been watching growing up,” Giddey stated. “I would say Giannis. That was like the first NBA star that I really played against. Probably the first time it [being starstruck] ever happened to me.”

This truly isn't too surprising, as many of the league's best young talents often share that they idolized players like LeBron James and Stephen Curry growing up. Giannis is only 28 years old, but for Giddey, Antetokounmpo was beginning his rise to fame when the Australian's professional basketball dreams were just starting to come true.

The first time Giddey was ever on the same floor as Antetokounmpo was technically in the preseason ahead of the 2021-22 season, but the first regular season game these two played against one another was on November 19, 2021. A rookie at the time, Giddey recorded 14 points and 12 rebounds in this game.

Who knows if Giannis even knew he had a fan in Oklahoma City, but one thing we do know now is that Giddey was definitely giddy the first time he played against the Bucks star!