Josh Giddey and the Oklahoma City Thunder have arguably the brightest future of any NBA franchise, with star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to go along with 35 draft picks over the next seven seasons — 15 first round picks and 17 second round picks.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made a huge jump last season, going from a promising star to a first-team All-NBA member and MVP candidate. Gilgeous-Alexander nearly led the Thunder to the playoffs, averaging 31.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game on 51 percent shooting from the field. The Thunder are hoping his backcourt mate, Josh Giddey, can take a jump of his own entering his third year in the league.

ClutchPoints' Tomer Azarly recently caught up with Josh Giddey in Las Vegas during Summer League to talk about all things Thunder, Victor Wembanyama, and his incredible hairdo.

Tomer Azarly: Josh, last year when we were here, I asked you about a nickname for you and Chet Holmgren. You remember what it was?

Josh Giddey: Yeah, it was ‘Chetmate.'

Ahh, so you remember that? Are we gonna see that this year? How much are you looking forward to it?

Oh, yeah. Of course. As soon as we're back to playing regular season, we’re going straight back to it. I can't wait.

This Thunder team has a bunch of first rounders, a bunch of second rounders, and some very elite talent on this team. What do you think about the overall future of the team?

It’s a deep team. You know, we got a lot of guys we can look to. Obviously, some new draft picks this year. So I’m excited. Everyone's healthy and so it’ll be good. It’ll be good.

What's the next step in the improving your game?

The 3-point shot. Shooting the ball is big part of the offseason. I’m working on that. I'm still only 20 years old. There's always give me a lot of room to grow. I've still got so many areas to get better and so hopefully I continue to grow with time, and hit on a little bit of everything.

What did you make of Thunder teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, taking a huge leap and reaching first team all NBA?

Huge. 100 percent deserved it. You know, it was such a big piece of what we did. I'm so happy for him. And, you know, he obviously deserved to be in that MVP conversation. He took a massive leap. And, you know, hopefully all the guys this coming year can make that same jump.

Who wins a one-on-one with you and first team all NBA member Shai Gilgeous-Alexander?

I'm not going to lie, he’s like probably the hardest guy in the league to guard. So he’s winning that.

You came internationally to the States to play basketball. You didn’t have the kind of attention on you that Victor Wembanyama does. What do you make of his debut? Is all that attention hard to deal with?

Yeah, I mean, a lot of pressure on the kid, but it looks like he handled it well. He's got a steady head on him. You know, whether the night was great or not, you know, you couldn't tell from his body language. He looks comfortable out there. He's obviously a very unique talent. But once he gets his feet under him, he's going to be going to be a really tough player.

Are you able to find your hair gel here in the United States?

No, absolutely not.

How do you get your gel?

I get it imported from Australia boom over here.

Every single time?

Well, I get them in bunches, so I keep a bunch of standby, and out once I run out, which takes a long time, then the new batch comes in. Have you ever run out and just not had any? No no no. Never. Once I get down to like three or four and I bring in another ten, so I'm always ready, have them on standby.

You got a message for Thunder fans?

We love you, we all do. We’ll see you guys at Paycom this year!